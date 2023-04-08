Even though Casey Mittelstadt scored the tying goal that conjured a roar from the crowd inside KeyBank Center late in the second period Saturday afternoon, he refused to lead the handshake line toward the Buffalo Sabres’ bench.

Mittelstadt playfully whacked Rasmus Dahlin on the backside multiple times to ensure the Sabres’ superstar defenseman was recognized for the play that helped ensure Buffalo would be in the playoff race during the final week of a season that few expected to include meaningful games in April.

“He should have probably gone down (the line) twice for that,” said Mittelstadt, flashing a grin inside a jubilant Sabres dressing room following their dramatic 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Dahlin skated around Hurricanes winger Jack Drury, avoided the stick of Paul Stastny as the veteran center dove in desperation to try to force a turnover, and made a backhand pass from the right hashmark to his left to set up Mittelstadt’s second goal of Buffalo’s latest must-win game.

One of Dahlin’s finest performances in his five NHL seasons was punctuated by a play that showcased how the 22-year-old has evolved into a complete defenseman since he was drafted first overall by the Sabres in 2018.

With the score tied 3-3 in the third period, Dahlin dropped to the ice to block a shot by the Hurricanes’ Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Dahlin quickly got to his feet and recognized that a pass across the slot was going to create a possible easy goal for Carolina. Martin Necas corralled the puck and tried to fire a shot into the empty net, only to watch Dahlin block its path by dropping to one knee and extending his stick.

“When you see a leader and the best D in the league laying out twice in two seconds to block two shots like that in a meaningful game, it means a lot on the bench and to everyone else,” said fellow Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson. “So that was huge for us.”

Fifteen seconds later, Tage Thompson unleashed a one-timer from the right circle on a pass from Dylan Cozens that beat goalie Antti Raanta to give the Sabres a lead with 13:45 left in regulation. Thompson’s goal, his 46th of the season, tied Danny Gare and Pat LaFontaine for eight-most in franchise history, and showed how one of the youngest teams in the NHL learned from a brutal stretch in March that jeopardized their objective to snap a postseason drought that dates to 2011.

“It shows our character right now,” said Dahlin, who had one goal and two assists while skating a team-high 25:32. “We’re not out of it. We’ve just got to keep battling. It’s next game, next game. So how hard we battled to the end, it just shows that we really want it and we’ve got to do everything we can.”

Dahlin’s return to top form has helped Buffalo go 6-1-1 in its last eight ahead of a final week that features four games in five nights. Devon Levi made 32 saves to back the Sabres, who tied the score twice to make it 3-3 entering the third period. Levi has three wins in four starts since joining the club from Northeastern University last month.

This is the version of Dahlin that fans, media and opponents recognized as one of the best in the NHL earlier this season. Injuries caused him to struggle during the team’s slide last month, but he’s back to being an offensive dynamo and helped the Sabres (39-32-7) shut down an opponent that sat atop the Metropolitan Division entering Saturday.

This latest comeback was filled with tense moments. The Sabres trailed 2-1 at the first intermission because the Hurricanes (50-20-9) scored twice in 22 seconds after Mittelstadt delivered the game’s opening goal only four minutes in. It didn't bode well for Buffalo. Carolina, after all, entered the game 32-3-4 when leading after the first period this season.

Yet, the Sabres found a way.

The Hurricanes’ Jalen Chatfield took a cross-checking penalty in retaliation for Riley Stillman’s clean check on Kotkaniemi, and Dahlin delivered on the power play with a low shot through traffic to make it 2-2 with 15:56 left in the second period.

Already 351 games into his NHL career, Dahlin became the first Sabres defenseman to eclipse the 70-point mark in a season since Phil Housley, who reached the milestone three times during his years in Buffalo. And Dahlin’s goal made him the first Sabres blue-liner with 15 in a campaign since Alexei Zhitnik in 1997-98.

“He was pretty special tonight,” said Mittelstadt. “That was fun to watch.”

The Sabres fell behind again with Sebastian Aho’s shot that went off Levi and in to put Carolina ahead 3-2 midway through the second period. Right when Buffalo seemed to be in trouble, Dahlin made the play that should lead the highlights on a day in which every NHL team was in action, as his pass set up Mittelstadt to tie it with 1:42 left until the intermission.

Dahlin has 15 goals with 57 assists and 72 points in 74 games while leading the Sabres in average ice time (25:42) and playing in every situation for a club that is having its best season on a goals-per-game basis since 2006-07.

The Sabres were hemmed in their own zone and allowed three consecutive shots before Dahlin made the consecutive blocks that led to Thompson’s goal that stood as the game-winner. Dahlin was on the ice for almost half of the third period with 8:43 of ice time and helped protect the lead when Carolina had a power play, followed by a 6-on-5 when Raanta was pulled for an extra attacker.

The math is not on Buffalo’s side. It might need to win out and receive help to defy the odds and qualify for the playoffs, but the Sabres survived another day because of a signature performance by their top defenseman.

“You keep winning, you give yourself a chance,” said Samuelsson.