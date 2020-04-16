Answering your questions: I already get the newspaper. Do I automatically get access to everything online?

We hear you, and understand. You get SO MUCH with a membership and it can get confusing.
To help you navigate all of the great features we have to offer, we've compiled some of the most frequently asked questions we've gotten from our members and answered them below.
As always, thank you for being a member and supporting local journalism!
I already get the newspaper. Do I automatically get access to everything online?
Yes, as soon as you activate your News+ account at https://auburnpub.com/activate.
For Platinum, Gold and Silver News+ Members, you have access to unlimited digital in addition to convenient home delivery of your newspaper. You’ll enjoy the timeless experience and feel of print, in addition to the up-to-the-minute breaking and local news on your phone, tablet, and computer.
Platinum News+ Members get exclusive access to premium enhanced digital content. That includes e-zines - digital magazines that will include all of our premium editions including Comics, Puzzle Books, Healthy and Beautiful You, Better DIY, and more.
News+ offers several other exciting new benefits to members. To learn more, click here.
How do I get access on my smartphone or tablet?
Click here to download our free apps, designed specifically to work fast on your mobile device. When prompted, accept notifications for an easy way to stay informed throughout the day. Or, visit our website on any device for a mobile view.
To experience faster, unlimited access with fewer interruptions on every device, make sure to log in with your email and password.
Have a question that’s not answered above? Please contact us.
