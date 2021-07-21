Antetokounmpo caps extraordinary postseason as Finals MVP

Most of all, he spoke about his family while crediting his Nigerian parents for the sacrifices they made along the way. Three of their sons have now won NBA championships, though Giannis is the unquestioned star of that group.

"I can be stubborn sometimes," Antetokounmpo said. "I can disconnect myself from the world because I want this so bad. I wanted this so bad, and I was able to get it. That's why I was tearing up. But people helped me to be in this position. I didn't do it by myself. Every freaking day, people helped me."

He also thanked the city that has become his basketball home.

Antetokounmpo averaged 6.8 points his rookie year as Milwaukee staggered through a 15-67 season, but he developed into a two-time MVP while helping the Bucks emerge as annual contenders.

A surprising second-round loss to Miami in the playoff bubble last year could have caused Antetokounmpo to start planning his exit from Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo instead doubled down by signing that extension.

"This is my city," Antetokounmpo said. "They trust me. They believe in me. They believe in us."