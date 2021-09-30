Anthony Gucciardi

Municipality: Owasco
Office sought: Council
Political party (or parties): Republican, Conservative
Age: 79
Family information: Married 54 years, four sons and daughters in law. Seven grandchildren.
Professional and previous political experience: Retired school administrator (Auburn Enlarged School District, 1997). Retired as a Director from Unity House in 2007. Served on a total of 14 local volunteer boards. Completing third council term for the Town of Owasco.
Education: West High graduate in 1959; Auburn Community College in 1061; SUNY Cortland, BA in 1963; SUNY Cortland, MA in 1967; SUNY Cortland, CAS in 1973
Message to voters: I would ask voters for their support if they feel I have contributed to the success and progress of our Town in the last twelve years. Owasco has made great strides in improving the quality of life for its residents ie. addition of Sewer District 3, improvements in the water department as well as enhancing recreational activities as in new playground, pickle ball courts and new Bocce courts. I would appreciate your support and pledge to help Ed and my colleagues on the Board to keep advocating for our Town. THANK YOU