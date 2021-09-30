Anthony Gucciardi

Message to voters: I would ask voters for their support if they feel I have contributed to the success and progress of our Town in the last twelve years. Owasco has made great strides in improving the quality of life for its residents ie. addition of Sewer District 3, improvements in the water department as well as enhancing recreational activities as in new playground, pickle ball courts and new Bocce courts. I would appreciate your support and pledge to help Ed and my colleagues on the Board to keep advocating for our Town. THANK YOU