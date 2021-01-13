AP Exclusive: MLB suspends political donations after DC riot

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is suspending all political contributions in the wake of last week's invasion of the U.S. Capitol by a mob loyal to President Donald Trump, joining a wave of major corporations rethinking their efforts to lobby Washington.

"In light of the unprecedented events last week at the U.S. Capitol, MLB is suspending contributions from its Political Action Committee pending a review of our political contribution policy going forward," the league said in a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The National Football League said it will reconsider its donations but did not commit to suspending them.

"We are re-evaluating our political giving policies through the Gridiron PAC," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told the AP in a statement Wednesday.

Following the insurrection last week by Trump supporters while Congress attempted to certify the results of the presidential election, many companies have said they will avoid making donations to members of the House and Senate who voted to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory over Trump. Others, like MLB, have postponed political giving to both political parties altogether.