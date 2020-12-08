AP Interview: Emmert says NCAA must stay open to reform

Ohio State, for example, has made plans to lose more than $100 million, cutting wages and jobs, but not teams. Other schools plan to eliminate sports, including Iowa and Stanford, which plans to drop 11 programs from one of the largest athletic departments in the country.

At lower levels, Furman discontinued its baseball team and Akron got rid of cross-country. Dozens of programs have been cut as budgets have been slashed.

"And I know everybody's got difficult financial decisions to make. We had to make a lot inside the national office. But trying to support these students in as many ways as we possibly can has really been the hallmark of all of this," Emmert said. "Because when you when you look at how the schools have stepped up with their health and safety support for poor students, it's been pretty remarkable. It's been extensive. It's been hard, but it's been really remarkable. And we need to say, 'OK, if we can do that, why can't we do these other things?'"

South Carolina last month fired football coach Will Muschamp at a cost of about $12 million to buy out the remainder of his contract. That move came after the athletic department implemented furloughs to address an expected $50 million in lost revenue. There is also speculation about the future of Texas football coach Tom Herman, whose buyout with his staff would be more than $20 million.