AP Interview: Emmert says poor communication led to inequity

SAN ANTONIO — Mark Emmert acknowledged the glaring failures to give the coaches and players in the women's tournament the same attention the NCAA gave the men was a result of a lack of communication between the two basketball staffs along with focusing on trying to tip off both events safely during a pandemic.

The NCAA president said the oversights resulted in overlooking differences that led to inequities that has cast a dark, looming cloud over the women's tournament.

"Clearly we should have had better communication between my teams," Emmert said in a 30-minute interview with The Associated Press on Friday. "Clearly we should have really had a better focus on a number of those details that are hardly details, but are really, really important.

"The emphasis that needed to be on health and wellness and the complete and utter focus on how to pull this off in a pandemic led us to get our eye off the ball on a handful of things and that's really unfortunate. Had we done that better we wouldn't have had these things emerge."

The NCAA announced on Thursday that it was hiring a law firm to review potential gender equity issues in all men's and women's championship events.