AP Interview: Indians owner says name won't change in 2021

"We don't want to be the Cleveland Baseball Team or some other interim name," he said. "We will continue to be the Indians until we have identified the next name that will hopefully take us through multiple centuries."

Cleveland's move away from Indians follows a similar decision earlier this year by the NFL's Washington Football Team, which was previously known as the Redskins.

"It was a learning process for me and I think when fair-minded, open-minded people really look at it, think about it and maybe even spend some time studying it, I like to think they would come to the same conclusion: It's a name that had its time, but this is not the time now, and certainly going forward, the name is no longer acceptable in our world," Dolan said.

As Cleveland considers options for names, Dolan said Tribe, which has been a popular nickname for the club for decades, has been ruled out.

"We are not going to take a half-step away from the Indians," he said. "The new name, and I do not know what it is, will not be a name that has Native American themes or connotations to it. Frankly, that (Tribe) would have been a name that I would have loved to pivot to.