AP Interview: Manfred likes larger playoff, runner in extras

"I think the players like it," Manfred said. "I think it's really good from a safety and health perspective that keeps us from putting players in situations where they're out there too long or in positions they're not used to playing."

Union head Tony Clark said it was too soon to commit to changes for 2021. The sport's labor contract runs through 2021, and the union's agreement is needed to alter the 2021 structure.

"We made a number of one-year changes this season under unique circumstances," Clark wrote in an email to the AP. "We are gathering feedback from players and we'll bring that to the league at the appropriate time. Obviously, protecting health and safety will remain among several important considerations as those talks unfold."

Manfred is concerned about whether fans will be allowed to attend games next season.

"We understand what happens with fans is going to be a product of what happens with the virus, what decisions public health authorities make in terms of mass gatherings," he said. "It is a huge issue for us in terms of the economics of the game. The losses that I referred to earlier were basically in stone when we started the season because we knew about 40% of our revenue is gate-related and we knew we weren't going to have it."