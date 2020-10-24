AP source: Antonio Brown agrees to 1-year deal with Bucs

The 32-year-old's streak with six consecutive seasons with at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards receiving came to a screeching halt when he forced his way out of Pittsburgh and then almost immediately fell out of favor in Oakland, which acquired him in a trade in March 2019.

The impending signing comes more than six months after coach Bruce Arians declared adding Brown to a group of talented young receivers, including Pro Bowl selections Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, was "not gonna happen."

But with injuries to Evans (ankle), Godwin (hamstring) and Scotty Miller (hamstring/groin) limiting the amount of time Brady has had to work with his top receivers in practice and games, adding Brown provides Brady with another proven playmaker.

Arians was Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator when the Steelers drafted Brown in the sixth round in 2010.

Brown signed with New England after a tumultuous short stay with Oakland ended with the receiver demanding and being granted his release during training camp.

By that time, the Raiders had voided guaranteed money in the receiver's contract after his eventful summer with the team began with Brown, among other things, missing a number of practices because of frost-bitten feet attributed to not wearing proper footwear during a cryotherapy session.