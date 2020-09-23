AP Source: Chargers' team doctor punctured Taylor's lung

Taylor was taken to the hospital due to difficulties breathing after Lynn said he had a reaction to an injection. Taylor was released Sunday night, He was briefly on the Chargers' injury report Friday due to a rib injury he suffered in the Sept. 13 opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. Taylor was taken off it, though, after fully participating in practice and taking all of the snaps with the first team.

The NFL Players Association said on Wednesday that they have been in contact with Taylor and his agent and have started an investigation into the matter. ESPN first reported the punctured lung.

Taylor's teammates echoed Lynn in voicing confidence about the team's medical staff despite what happened.

"I don't think there should be any lost trust. I mean, stuff happens all the time. He's done that procedure plenty of times before this," defensive tackle Linval Joseph said.

Tight end Hunter Henry, who has had knee injuries the past two seasons, also said he had faith in the team doctors, but that it wasn't a good situation.

"It's not good, and I know none of us think it's good at all. But we're going to continue to move forward," he said.