AP source: Chris Paul acquired by Phoenix from Oklahoma City

That trade, along with the deal agreed to on Monday, could give the Thunder as many as 17 first-round picks in the next seven drafts.

Paul was an All-Star for the 10th time this past season, averaging 17.6 points and 6.7 assists. Phoenix becomes his fourth team in less than four years; he was with the Los Angeles Clippers through the 2016-17 season, then spent two years in Houston, then last year with the Thunder after being acquired as part of the trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Rockets.

Paul is also president of the National Basketball Players Association. The trade reunites him with Suns coach Monty Williams; Paul played for Williams in 2010-11 when Williams was in his first season coaching the New Orleans Hornets.

"Man, I'm 35 years old and I still get a chance to play basketball every day and say that's my way of life," Paul said last week, when asked about trade rumors during an appearance in the Time100 speakers' series. "That is crazy in itself so regardless what happens, I'll be ready."

Oubre averaged a career-high 18.7 points last season. Rubio is entering his 10th NBA season and has also played for the Timberwolves and Jazz. He signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Suns before last season and averaged 13 points and 8.8 assists with Phoenix.

Jerome was the 24th overall pick out of Virginia last season and played in 31 games as a rookie while averaging 3.3 points. Lecque played in five games last season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0