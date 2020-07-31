AP Source: ESPN tabs Levy, Griese and Riddick for MNF booth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will be the new announce team for ESPN's "Monday Night Football" according to a person familiar with the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the network has not announced its decision. ESPN biographer Jim Miller was the first to report on the new booth.

The trio has familiarity working together. They called the late game in last season's Week 1 doubleheader between Denver and Oakland.

The MNF booth has had frequent changes since Mike Tirico departed for NBC in 2016. Tirico was the play-by-play voice for 10 seasons (2006-15) and teamed with Jon Gruden for the last seven. Sean McDonough took over for Tirico for 2016 and '17 and worked with Gruden.

After Gruden left to take over as Raiders coach and McDonough sought to move back to college football, ESPN went with the three-man booth of Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten and Booger McFarland in 2018. Witten struggled as an analyst and decided to return to the playing field last year.

While ratings had increased the past two seasons, the announcing was widely criticized. ESPN is hoping this booth has more staying power.