AP source: NBA players scheduling votes on next season plan

"Honestly, there's a level of compromise on each side," Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic, that team's player rep to the NBPA, said earlier this week. "You know, this has not been easy with everything that's been thrown at the league and thrown at us just as just people trying to figure things out. So, there's a level of compromise on both sides but we're continuing to talk. ... I just hope that we can get to the conclusion that works for everybody."

The NBA and the NBPA agreed late last week to push back the date by which either party may opt out of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement to Friday. In the interim, the league and the NBPA have continued working on amending the current CBA to allow for next season — all necessary moves considering the existing language on many topics such as free agency, an 82-game schedule and more is outdated because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Finalizing the parameters for next season quickly is a top priority for everyone. The draft is Nov. 18, free agency is expected to start shortly afterward and — if the season begins Dec. 22 — training camp would likely start around Dec. 1.

There are eight teams that have not played since the league shut down for the pandemic on March 11; only 22 went to the Disney bubble for the restart in July, but of those, just four — the Lakers, Heat, Boston and Denver — were still playing as late as mid-September. Many players around the league have been working out in recent weeks, with some gathering in Miami and Southern California for informal group sessions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0