AP source: NHL top draft pick, Power, returning to Michigan

BUFFALO — Michigan defenseman Owen Power has elected to return to school for his sophomore season rather than make the jump to the NHL after being selected with the No. 1 pick by the Buffalo Sabres in the draft last month.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed Power's decision to The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the player's decision has not yet been made public. The Buffalo News first reported the news earlier in the day.

Power's decision does not come as a surprise after saying he was leaning toward returning to Michigan in the weeks leading up to the draft.

The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ontario, cited numerous reasons for playing one more season at Ann Arbor, including wanting more time to develop and having the opportunity to enjoy a normal college year on campus minus COVID-19 restrictions. Power was also motivated by the chance to compete for a Frozen Four title after Michigan's season ended abruptly when the No. 2-seeded Wolverines were removed from the NCAA Tournament following positive COVID-19 test results.

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams responded by saying the team was on board should Power return to school for an additional year of development.