AP source: Padres have deal in place to get Snell from Rays

"There's not a day that goes by that I don't reflect on it," Cash said last month after winning the AL Manager of the Year award.

"That decision was not reflective of my confidence in Blake. It was very reflective of my confidence in Nick, and that's (what) I felt was, at the moment, the best chance for us to win the game."

Snell has three years and $39 million remaining on a $50 million, five-year contract he signed with the small-budget Rays in March 2019. He's owed $10.5 million next year, $12.5 million in 2022 and $16 million in 2023.

The 28-year-old lefty would give the ascending Padres an established ace at the front of the rotation as they attempt to catch the Dodgers in the NL West.

With a young and talented team that features shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. and third baseman Manny Machado, the Padres finished with the second-best record in the National League this year at 37-23 — six games behind Los Angeles — and made the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

San Diego's injury-depleted rotation was in shambles when the postseason arrived, but the Padres managed to get past St. Louis in the first round before they were swept in three games by the Dodgers in the Division Series.