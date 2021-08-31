AP source: Pats cut Newton, clearing way for Jones to start

Meanwhile, Jones was impressive throughout training camp, displaying an ability to lead the offense down the field and bounce back from mistakes. He's also earned the respect of the coaching staff and veteran players.

"He's accepted the challenge and he's trying to push us in the huddle," White said. "We believe in him."

Fellow Alabama alum and linebacker Dont'a Hightower said last week that Jones' work ethic has stood out in the locker room. He also noted how he recently heard the rookie had been looking at the Patriots' defensive plays to help him conceptualize how opposing defenses might attack.

"I give him credit for that because not a lot of young guys would see that as an opportunity and he did that on his own," Hightower said. "You can take that for what it's worth. The kid works hard. I'll leave it at that."

Coach Bill Belichick acknowledged at the time that Newton's COVID-19 protocols absence provided an opportunity for Jones. The rookie seized it, performing well during the first of two joint practices with the Giants.

"I'm going to be ready whenever my time comes up," Jones said after Sunday's 22-20 win over New York. "We got work to do and we'll get the things fixed and then we'll just keep rolling."