AP source: Saints' Brees has rib fractures, collapsed lung

While Brees initially missed just two plays after the hit by Street and returned for another touchdown drive in the final two minutes of the half, he told Payton he did not feel fit to continue in the second half on Sunday. Winston took most of the snaps after that, with Hill also running a number of plays behind center.

Winston completed 6 of 10 passes for 63 yards and Payton said he thought Winston "did a good job," but added that the offense as a whole was hampered by injuries to other key regulars, including receiver Tre'Quan Smith and tight end Josh Hill, who both left with concussion symptoms.

Winston was a starter for most of five seasons in Tampa Bay, but became a free agent after former Patriots QB Tom Brady agreed to join the Buccaneers.

"Both (Winston) and Taysom have a good feel of what we're trying to do," Payton said. "They pick things up and I feel like it's a good (quarterback) room."

The Saints have not been critical of the nature of Street's hit, which came on what would have been a sack had it not been flagged for a personal foul. Street got a clean shot on Brees, de-cleated the quarterback and came down hard on the right side of Brees' torso.