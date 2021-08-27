AP source: Saints name Jameis Winston Week 1 starting QB

Now the 27-year-old Winston is on track to pursue the incentive pay in his contract and perhaps establish himself as more of a long-term fixture with the Saints if he can show signs of fulfilling more of the promise he was believed to possess when he won the Heisman Trophy and national title with Florida State in the 2013 season.

"This offense has seen someone who's mastered his offense for the past 15 years. So, I am never going to arrive," Winston said. "I'm going to continue to push myself and find ways to get better. Whether it's footwork, whether it's progression, whether it's accuracy. I'm just challenging myself."

Winston separated himself from Hill considerably in the Saints second preseason game Monday, completing nine of 10 passes during three series, highlighted by touchdown passes of 43 and 29 yards to second-year receiver Marquez Callaway.

Through two preseason games, Winston completed 16 of 22 passes for 219 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Hill completed 19 of 32 for 219 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Saints close out the preseason on Saturday at home against Arizona, and it is unclear how much starters will play.