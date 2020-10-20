AP source: Tagovailoa replaces Fitzpatrick as Miami starter

Tagovailoa also expressed gratitude Sunday for the support Fitzpatrick has given him.

"Good drive, bad drive, he comes to the sideline and just talks through his process with why he did some things," Tagovailoa said. "I'm very fortunate to have a mentor like him who is just very encouraging on the field, and he's just very personable off the field, as well."

Fitzpatrick led cheers from the sideline when Tagovailoa took the field for the first time in 11 months.

"That was a cool moment for him," Fitzpatrick said. "We were all excited to see him get out there."

Tagovailoa takes over an offense much-improved from a year ago, when Miami went 5-11 under rookie coach Flores. For the first time in franchise history, the Dolphins have started three draft picks in the offensive line, and they've allowed only 10 sacks after giving up a league-high 58 last year.

At Alabama, Tagovailoa threw 76 touchdown passes in 24 starts over his final two seasons. He replaced Jalen Hurts in the national championship game in January 2018 and rallied the Crimson Tide past Georgia, and the following season he was the Heisman Trophy runner-up.

"Most guys don't have to go through what Tua went through in terms of the adversity that he had to overcome from an injury standpoint," Alabama coach Nick Saban said Monday. "We hope that he does extremely well, and it surely won't surprise me if that's the case."

