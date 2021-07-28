AP source: Yanks reach deal to get slugger Gallo from Texas

The New York Yankees have reached a deal to get All-Star slugger Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the deal has not yet been announced and was subject to approval of medical records of the players involved.

Gallo, 27, would give the heavily right-handed Yankees a much-needed power lefty bat. With switch-hitting center fielder Aaron Hicks hurt, second baseman Rougned Odor and outfielder Brett Gardner have been the only left-handed hitters to see substantial playing time.

Gallo is hitting .223 with 25 homers, 55 RBIs and a major league-leading 74 walks. While he has played right field for Texas, he presumably would play left for the Yankees, who have Aaron Judge as their regular right fielder.

Judge was scratched from the starting lineup Wednesday night, a day after returning from the COVID-19 injured list, but pinch hit in the fifth inning.

Gallo is owed $2.2 million from his $6.2 million salary. He is eligible for arbitration next winter and can became a free agent after the 2022 season.