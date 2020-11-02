AP Top 25 Takeaways: Clemson gives scary glimpse into future

AROUND THE COUNTRY: In consecutive weeks, No. 7 Cincinnati held high-scoring American Athletic Conference rivals SMU and Memphis to a total of 23 points in blowout victories. Any playoff conversation that includes a Big 12 team is probably going to have to include the Bearcats because the AAC and Big 12 are looking fairly comparable these days. ... This comes after Texas knocked off No. 6 Oklahoma State in overtime and No. 16 Kansas State was trounced at West Virginia. The Big 12 has no undefeated teams in conference play and it wouldn't be the slightest bit surprising at this point if the league champ finishes with three losses. ... Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders is one of the most exciting players in the country, but too often not in a good way for Oklahoma State. ... How quickly can a coach burn the goodwill and credibility that comes with winning a national title? Well, Gene Chizik set the record, getting fired two seasons after winning it all with Auburn and Cam Newton in 2010. Not suggesting LSU's Ed Orgeron is heading toward being Chizik'd next season. Auburn went winless in the SEC in 2012. LSU appears to have a lot of high-end underclassmen to build on going forward. But Coach O is going to need to hit the re-set on his defensive staff going into 2021 and have a pretty significant rebound because just breaking even might be tough this season after getting clubbed by Auburn. ... Next weekend's schedule looks like not only the largest of this strange season, but maybe the best — if it remains intact. First off, the Mid-American Conference opens with a full slate Wednesday night. On Friday night, No. 11 BYU is at No. 25 Boise State. No. 10 Florida faces No. 5 Georgia in a subdued but important World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. Oklahoma State at Kansas State is still a pivotal Big 12 game. Michigan goes to No. 17 Indiana in a game that could push Wolverines fans' angst to new heights.