AP Top 25 Takeaways: Is time right for USC to hire Franklin?

Penn State has now lost two games in which it has gained more than 450 yards and held its opponent ( Indiana and Nebraska on Saturday ) under 300 yards. That is hard to do.

"The message in the locker room after the game: It sucks, but none of us are going to stop fighting," Penn State quarterback Will Levis said. "The season isn't over."

It will be interesting to see if Penn State can still salvage something from this mess. In a normal season, teams with high hopes can get deflated and never recover. In this season, keeping players motivated will be even tougher.

"All of us in every single area can be better," Franklin said.

Adding to the stress of it all for Franklin, he has lived away for his family throughout the pandemic to better protect his young daughter, who has sickle cell disease.

Franklin is 56-27 at Penn State since taking over a program wracked by sanctions and recovering from the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal. It has been laborious to lead Penn State past the end of the Joe Paterno era, but Franklin has produced three 11-win seasons and a Big Ten championship.

He also went 24-15 in three seasons at Vanderbilt, which might be even more impressive than what he has accomplished at Penn State.