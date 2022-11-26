AP Top 25 Takeaways: Ohio State's Day will face doubters now

For the second straight week, South Carolina stepped into the playoff races and played spoiler.

This time against its in-state rival.

The Gamecocks followed up their victory against Tennessee last week with another against Clemson, giving them back-to-back victories against top-10 teams.

"I feel like we're in our own College Football Playoff they way we've played the last two weeks," South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said.

The South Carolina-Clemson rivalry has been as one-sided as Ohio State-Michigan in recent years.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers had won seven straight Palmetto Bowls before South Carolina put an end to that with another terrific performance by quarterback Spencer Rattler and an array of special teams contributions.

Clemson will limp into the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game against No. 18 North Carolina. The two will both come in off a rivalry game defeat and have a combined five losses.

So who is getting in this playoff?

Well, undefeated No. 1 Georgia (12-0) is headed into the Southeastern Conference championship game with its position seemingly secured and No. 6 LSU (No. 5 CFP) not looking like much of a threat to pull off an upset.

At this point, Michigan and No. 4 TCU (12-0) might also be in regardless of what happens next week, though surely they would like to seal the deal with conference titles.

Then who? Ohio State (11-1) didn't really look like a team deserving of a mulligan.

No. 5 Southern California was playing No. 13 Notre Dame on Saturday night, with a Pac-12 championship game berth already clinched.

USC will play either No. 14 Utah or No. 10 Oregon, which blew a chance to neatly wrap up its spot in the title game with an epic second-half meltdown against No. 22 Oregon State.

Hey, maybe Alabama's not out of it after all?

Just kidding. The Crimson Tide (10-2) are out. We think.

AROUND THE COUNTRY

For the first time since 1994, Minnesota gets to keep Paul Bunyan's Axe. The Gophers beat Wisconsin for the second straight year, but a 4-3 finish will likely be enough for Badgers brass to name interim coach Jim Leonhard to the permanent job early as Sunday.

Soon after Oregon's collapse, news broke that Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham was on the verge being named the youngest head coach in the Power Five by Arizona State. Dillingham, 32, is a Phoenix native and Arizona State graduate.

The Iron Bowl didn't get as much attention as usual, unless you count all the speculation about Auburn's next coach. But let's take a moment to appreciate Tide quarterback Bryce Young, who likely played his last home game. Maybe even his last college game altogether.

Young threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns against Auburn. He won't win another Heisman and he won't win a national title as a starter, but he has undeniably been one of the greatest players of the Nick Saban dynasty.