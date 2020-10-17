AP Top 25 Takeaways: Step forward for Canes, back for Vols

AROUND THE COUNTRY: No rivalry in the last few years has produced wilder games than UCF-Memphis. The Tigers finally came out on top, snapping a 13-game losing streak to the Knights that dates back to the Conference USA days. The last four meetings have crazy. Including two American Athletic Conference championship games, Memphis and UCF have combined for an average score for 50-44. On Saturday, UCF's Dillon Gabriel became the first FBS quarterback to pass for more 600 yards and five touchdowns and lose since Pat Mahomes did it for Texas Tech against Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma in 2016 ... No offseason hire drew more skepticism than Arkansas making veteran offensive line coach Sam Pittman a first-time head coach. The Razorbacks appeared to be in need of a long rebuild just to get to respectable, but they are 2-2 under Pittman after beating Ole Miss and could have another victory against Auburn if not for a missed call last week. ... Auburn was not so fortunate this week, losing to South Carolina. Tigers quarterback Bo Nix does not look as like a former five-star recruit on path to become a star. He looks sophomore who hasn't improved much after being an inconsistent freshman. ... No. 1 Clemson's M.O. in recent years has been to take about four or five games to really hit their stride and start laying waste to the ACC. The Tigers appear to be in full Darth Star mode earlier than usual and Georgia Tech never had a chance. ... Speaking of the value of beating the teams you're supposed to beat: Notre Dame has won 22 straight home games and the key to the streak is not letting games like Saturday's slog against Louisville get away ... No. 14 BYU stayed unbeaten Friday night against Houston. The Cougars don't have enough big-stage games to make a real playoff run, but quarterback Zach Wilson is a good bet to be a Heisman Trophy finalist But it's probably Trevor Lawrence's Heisman to lose ... Mississippi State's offense broke an eight-quarter scoreless streak against No. 11 Texas A&M. Still, lost. And Bulldogs star running back Kylin Hill did not even attend the game. That upset of LSU in Mike Leach's Mississippi State debut feels like it happened in March ... Coast Carolina should be ranked when the new AP Top 25 comes out Sunday.