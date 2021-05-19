Apollo is 2 years old and has bounced around. He has basic training but needs someone with experience and time... View on PetFinder
An Owasco woman was seriously injured when a truck ran into the back of her car Thursday in Sennett.
An Auburn man is facing several charges after what police called a "dangerous incident" at a bar Saturday night.
One person was reportedly seriously injured in an accident Thursday in Sennett.
Results of the 2021 public school district voting day as reported by school district. Polls at all districts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES regi…
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
A fatal accident on the state Thruway Thursday afternoon caused traffic to be diverted onto Route 34 in Weedsport.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
With the exception of certain situations, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer be required to wear a mask in indoor or outdoor public places.
AUBURN — The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education approved more than 30 people from a variety of backgrounds to sit on a co…
The Weedsport man arrested for publicly firing a gun in the Washington area days before the Jan. 6 Capitol attack was sentenced April 28 in Ar…
