'Are you doing OK?': On the ground with NYC contact tracers

But in the program's first two months, more than 11,000 infected people — over half of all new cases — didn't provide any names of others they might have exposed. When people have identified contacts, tracers have finished interviews with 6 in 10 of them, short of the city's goal. The city has yet to say how quickly it's connecting with people or what it's gleaning about potential sources of exposure.

Comparing U.S. state and city contact tracing programs is difficult because they vary widely in what they release, but some public health scholars say the numbers that New York reports are promising. Still, some outside experts suggest New York should get more from the initiative.

"The way you hear the metrics and the progress described, it's like their job is done after making these contacts. But it's not mission accomplished, at all," says Dr. Denis Nash, a City University of New York epidemiology professor. He feels the city is missing opportunities to assess people's success at isolating themselves and scout exposure patterns to learn "where the holes in the safety net are and assess how big they are."