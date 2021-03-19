Arkansas shuts down Colgate 85-68 in NCAA opener

The Razorbacks, at times, snatched the ball right out of the Raiders' hands to set up shots in transition, scoring 34 points off Colgate's 22 turnovers. Arkansas forced five turnovers during the decisive run, holding Colgate without a field goal for more than six minutes to turn a close game into a 13-point lead.

Arkansas advances to play Teas Tech on Sunday.

Nelly Cummings led Colgate with 14 points.

"The intensity of their on-ball defense is really something that we're not used to," Colgate coach Matt Langel said. "They were trying to not let us run offense."

Musselman has led a quick turnaround in Fayetteville with the same freewheeling offensive style he had success with during four years at Nevada.

The Razorbacks were on the cusp of an NCAA Tournament berth before last season was shelved by the pandemic and this year have their highest seed since reaching the 1995 national title game.

They may not be Nolan Richardson's "40 Minutes of Hell," but they play fast and score a lot — 82.4 points per game, seventh nationally.

Arkansas seemed to have met its revved-up match against Colgate, the small liberal arts school from central New York.