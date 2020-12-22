Army takes Liberty Bowl spot left by Tennessee's withdrawal

In other bowl news Monday, No. 17 Iowa said it was pausing football activities for at least five days because of an increase in positive COVID-19 cases but still hopes to play in the Music City Bowl in Nashville on Dec. 30. The Hawkeyes (6-2) are scheduled to face Missouri (5-5).

The change to its Liberty Bowl opponent was no problem for West Virginia (5-4). The game will be the first between the teams since 1961.

"Our team deserves to be in a bowl and so does the 9-2 Army squad," West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons said. "While we are disappointed that Tennessee couldn't be in the game, Army needed a bowl and an opponent, and the Mountaineers are glad to solve the problem."

West Virginia coach Neal Brown agreed, saying Monken and his staff have done a terrific job winning 43 games in five seasons.

"We started the day preparing for one opponent and will end it preparing for another, but that's how crazy 2020 has been," Brown said.

Army is coming off wins over its service-academy rivals on back-to-back weeks. The Black Knights captured the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy on Saturday with a 10-7 victory over Air Force.