Art Collector is biggest threat to Authentic in Preakness

BALTIMORE — Trainer Tommy Drury and Art Collector get another chance at Triple Crown glory this weekend.

Drury will start his first horse in a Triple Crown race when he saddles Art Collector in Saturday's Preakness, which will be the final leg of the Triple Crown for the first time in its 145-year history. And now that Drury's wait is over, Art Collector looks like the biggest threat to Kentucky Derby winner Authentic at a mostly empty Pimlico Race Course.

Drury was poised to make his Triple Crown debut at the Kentucky Derby until he discovered something was wrong with Art Collector, arguably the best horse he has ever had in his barn. Drury made the difficult decision to scratch him, a move he called a no-brainer.

"The Kentucky Derby's a race of a lifetime for a horse trainer, but at the end of the day, the ultimate responsibility that we have is to put our horse first," Drury said. "It just wouldn't have been fair to him to leave him over there, especially at that level of competition, and ask him to run his very best race knowing that there was an issue going on."

Now, Art Collector is set to race — four weeks after Drury took no risks with his impressive colt.