The Auburn nursing home where a viral video of a sleeping nurse was recorded in March has been issued citations by the New York State Departme…
An Auburn man who had two inert hand grenades faces several criminal charges following an hours-long standoff Sunday morning with law enforcem…
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
An announcement by Gov. Kathy Hochul is a major development in finding a new use for the shuttered Bombardier plant on the west end of Auburn.
AUBURN — A woman who prosecutors said kept drugs in her home for a drug selling ring will be seeing prison time.