Related to this story
Most Popular
An Auburn police officer is at Wegmans on select days of the week as the supermarket chain increases security at the store.
Police said they tracked down a suspect in a case that was opened nine months ago.
Nucor Steel in Auburn is challenging its property assessments by the city, arguing they should be $12.7 million less and potentially lowering …
The deputy superintendent of security at Auburn Correctional Facility was arrested by New York State Police on Friday following an alleged roa…