Jun 18, 2023

Hess
Dennis
Dristle
Barrigar
Ike
Andersen
McNally
Jump
Cramer III
Arias
Turek
Johnson
Velazquez
Leary
Smith
Gilmore
Foltz
Guzzo

Most Popular

Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 14, 2023

Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.

Four charged with stealing from Cayuga County store

Four people have been indicted on charges of stealing from a Cayuga County retailer, with one facing a possible sentence of 15 years in prison…

Auburn man again charged with murder after conviction gets overturned

AUBURN — An Auburn man whose murder conviction was overturned on appeal has been arraigned a second time.

Auburn native Lattimore 'feels amazing' after winning NBC's 'Weakest Link'

On NBC's "Weakest Link," Auburn native Todd Lattimore proved to be the strongest link.

Police say Syracuse men used credit cards stolen in Elbridge

Two Syracuse men are facing criminal charges after allegedly stealing multiple credit cards from a purse last month and using them to buy gift…