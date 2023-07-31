Related to this story
An Auburn police officer is at Wegmans on select days of the week as the supermarket chain increases security at the store.
Nucor Steel in Auburn is challenging its property assessments by the city, arguing they should be $12.7 million less and potentially lowering …
Police said they tracked down a suspect in a case that was opened nine months ago.
The former treasurer of a central New York fire department stole more than $850,000 over an eight-year period, a state comptroller's audit finds.