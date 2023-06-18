Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Four people have been indicted on charges of stealing from a Cayuga County retailer, with one facing a possible sentence of 15 years in prison…
AUBURN — An Auburn man whose murder conviction was overturned on appeal has been arraigned a second time.
On NBC's "Weakest Link," Auburn native Todd Lattimore proved to be the strongest link.
Two Syracuse men are facing criminal charges after allegedly stealing multiple credit cards from a purse last month and using them to buy gift…