After more than 100 years, Lakeview Golf & Country Club in the town of Owasco will host its last putt this fall.
"To say it’s disappointing to be so severely let down by the people who are supposed to be protecting New York state employees is a severe und…
The two Auburn men who led a drug ring busted by authorities last August were sentenced to prison on Thursday.
When 13-year-old Joseph Wade Czyz was located after a two-day search in Owasco last week, relief quickly gave way to questions.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions: