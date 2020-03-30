As MLB ponders season, players concerned about health

Speaking more generally about the effect an altered season could have on guys around the majors, Taillon said: "This is a unique situation. We're going to have to be careful health-wise."

No one knows when baseball and other suspended sports will resume, because no one knows when life might return to normal in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak. Three-quarters of a million people around the world have become infected and over 35,000 have died, according to a running count kept by Johns Hopkins University, counts that include more than 140,000 infections and more than 2,500 deaths in the U.S.

Spring training was halted on March 12; opening day was supposed to be last week and won't happen any earlier than mid-May.

"At this point, it's hard to say what can or should be done. MLB is exhausting all of their brainpower and manpower, along with the 30 clubs, to come up with some ideas and what's the best way to play a regular season in as many games as possible and get to a playoff scenario," said Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo, whose team has turned over the grounds of its spring facility to public testing for the coronavirus.

"As the commissioner said, we're going to need to get creative," Rizzo added. "But beyond that, we're just speculating on all of these things."