As virus surges, Northeast govs mull next steps

ALBANY — Six northeast U.S. governors are having an "emergency summit" on COVID-19 this weekend as the virus continues to spread throughout the region, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

Cuomo said the group will discuss potential coordination of restrictions on restaurants and bars, as well as interstate travel and quarantine rules. Several states have passed new restrictions this week, including New York's 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants and a ban on gatherings over 10 people in private residences.

"We believe we're going to have to be taking additional steps," Cuomo said, though he said he doesn't expect any major changes to existing rules over the weekend.

Cuomo said he expects infection rates will keep increasing in New York and nationwide as the holiday season begins.

New York has reported more than 45,700 new coronavirus cases in the past 14 days. The state is reporting an average of 4,163 new cases per day over the past seven days. That's nearly double the rate 11 days ago and quadruple where things stood at the end of September.

"You cannot take this rate of increase and survive pending the arrival of a vaccine," Cuomo said.

