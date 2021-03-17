Assembly hires top law firm for Cuomo investigation

Attorney General Letitia James is also investigating claims that the governor sexually harassed or inappropriately touched female aides.

Cuomo on Wednesday sought to use the two investigations as a shield, saying in a call with reporters that he was no longer willing to answer questions about his conduct with women while they were underway.

"At this time let the lawyers do their job," he said.

Cuomo has denied touching any women inappropriately and has rebuffed calls for his resignation. He's also questioned some accusers' motives and lambasted politicians as "reckless and dangerous" for trying to oust him before investigations conclude.

President Joe Biden said in an interview with ABC News on Tuesday that Cuomo, a fellow Democrat, should resign if the state attorney general's investigation confirms the claims against him. "I think he'd probably end up being prosecuted, too," Biden said.

Asked Wednesday about the president's comments, Cuomo said "If you committed a crime, you can be prosecuted. That's true. But what president Biden said is, 'We should do an investigation.' I agree with him on that. The people of New York agree with him on that."