Assembly to pass bills protecting workers, small business

ALBANY — New York's Democratic-led Assembly plans to pass legislation Tuesday to help workers and small businesses financially survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Workers could collect unemployment insurance while working part time, small businesses would be protected from being charged higher rates for unemployment insurance when they reopen and New York would put a stay on eviction and foreclosure for small businesses under the proposed legislation.

"Unemployment insurance has been a critical lifeline for millions of our friends and neighbors who lost their job through no fault of their own during this pandemic," Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Small business owners who were forced to let workers go because of the pandemic have expressed concern about what's known as their experience rating, which reflects a small business's unemployment claims and is used as a basis for unemployment charges on employers.

Small businesses often have lower ratings because they have fewer employees and claims, and the Assembly bill would exclude such businesses from extra unemployment insurance charges if they were forced to close or reduce their staff after March 12, 2020.