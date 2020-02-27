Astros, 'Field of Dreams' game highlight 2020 MLB schedule

FRIDAY, JULY 31

Trade deadline: Last day during the season to trade a player.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 13

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox: Baseball pays tribute to "Field of Dreams" when the Yankees take on the White Sox at the site in eastern Iowa where the 1989 movie was filmed. It's the first major league game to be played in the Hawkeye State.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Indians: The Twins clubbed a major league-record 307 homers on their way to the AL Central title last year — and then added slugger Josh Donaldson in free agency. Cleveland finished second in the division with 93 wins, but its biggest offseason move might have been the one it didn't make — holding on to Francisco Lindor. The Indians kept their All-Star shortstop in hopes of making another playoff run, but he could be long gone by September if they fall off the pace.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres: Aiming for its first World Series championship since 1988, Los Angeles finishes the season with a three-game set against Manny Machado and San Diego. The Dodgers bolstered their lineup by acquiring Mookie Betts in a Feb. 10 trade with Boston, putting the 2018 AL MVP in the same outfield as reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger. Machado is heading into his second season with the Padres, but their biggest key could be the health of shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.

