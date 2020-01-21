Astros, MLB brace for scandal fallout

AJ Hinch, Alex Cora and Carlos Beltrán lost their jobs in the wake of the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scam, leaving three teams without managers three weeks before the start of spring training.

On and off the field, the fallout from one of the biggest scandals in Major League Baseball history is bound to carry over. A look at what's on deck for the Astros and MLB:

THE FIERS FACTOR

Whistleblower or whiner? Fact is, when A's pitcher Mike Fiers went public, MLB was forced to act. If he speaks anonymously, most likely his comments get whisked into the whispers bin.

Fiers won't have to bat against the Astros, and it'd be too obvious to bunt up the first base line and try to run him over. Will Houston hoot and holler at its ex-teammate? We won't need to wait long to see if there's any ill will — the Astros' first road game of the season is at Oakland on March 30, the start of a three-game series. Count on those Athletics fans in the outfield bleachers at the Coliseum to bang their drums loudly to signal ridicule, not pitches.

GETTING EVEN

