Astros new manager Baker advises others to 'stop the comments'

Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling indicated he might intentionally throw at Houston batters if he faced them.

“We don't start nothing,” Baker said. “This is kind of the slogan of my team: We don't start anything — not intentionally. Guys are going to be getting hit intentionally and unintentionally. If you say you are going to drill somebody and all of the sudden you drill them, you can't say, 'I wasn't trying to hit them,' you know what I mean?”

Cubs star Kris Bryant said he expects teams to throw at Houston hitters, adding that players involved in the scandal “absolutely” should have been punished.

“They're going to have a tough year this year for sure. I got booed really loud in St. Louis, and they're going to get ... wow, everywhere they go, rightfully so," Bryant said at Chicago's camp in Mesa, Arizona. “I'm sure they will (get hit by pitches). Pitchers aren't happy about it."

“Obviously you don't want anybody getting hurt but I think if teams are going about it the right way, if you do get hit you're not going after people's heads and stuff like that, I definitely think they're going to experience some of that this year," he said.

Houston ace Justin Verlander expects the commissioner's office to severely punish retaliation.