Astros' Verlander needs elbow surgery, likely out thru 2021

Houston general manager James Click said he and Verlander spoke earlier this week about trying to plan the rest of the season if the throwing session on Wednesday had gone well.

"Tuesday, we had long a conversation about what he was going to be able to give, and he was already mapping out 'Can I come back and pitch on Monday against Seattle just given where we are in the standings, where they are in the standings?'" Click said. "We had a long talk about that. We had a long talk mapping out Wednesday then Monday then Saturday and what that does the rest of the way through."

"We had every expectation that if things went well Wednesday that we would have a conversation about whether Monday was against Seattle in a major league game or whether it was going to be another sim game against hitters here where we jump through that hoop," he said.

The Astros entered Saturday at 25-26 and holding the eighth and final AL playoff spot. They were three games ahead of Seattle for second place in the AL West.

The regular season ends Sept. 27.