Astros win 4-1 in Game 1; Twins' record losing streak at 17

The Twins aren't, even though nobody on this team has taken part in more than five losses during this streak that surpassed the record for consecutive postseason losses in major North American sports. Minnesota was tied with the Chicago Blackhawks, who dropped 16 straight games in the NHL playoffs from 1975-79.

Minnesota's previous win in the playoffs was notched in New York on Oct. 5, 2004, in Game 1 of the AL division series. That was also the last scoreless postseason start for a Twins pitcher — seven shutout innings by AL Cy Young Award winner Johan Santana — until Kenta Maeda's in this game.

"We have to kind of wipe what we saw today in some regards. We have to show up tomorrow ready to play," Baldelli said, adding: "We have a lot of guys in the clubhouse, but I'd say the vast majority of them don't know the Twins' history at all."

The Astros lost their previous postseason game: Game 7 of the World Series last year, at home against Washington. That was shortly before their sign-stealing plot was revealed, a scam that drew scorn all around baseball and called into question their past October accomplishments.

"We did a great job in the ninth of just putting pressure on them," Brantley said. "We capitalized on a big opportunity."