At MLB's halfway mark, Dodgers prove to be baseball's best

The National League has the designated hitter thanks to the pandemic, and the Dodgers have made the most of it. Nine different players have been used in the extra spot, whether to give someone rest or get those stuck on the bench into the game.

The Dodgers won a franchise-record 106 games last season to go with their seventh consecutive NL West title. They made a loaded roster even more so with the addition of Mookie Betts, who became the first Dodger to hit two homers and steal two bases in the same game Sunday. He blasted three homers in a game on Aug. 13.

"He's unbelievable," second baseman Kiké Hernández said. "He's one of those guys we didn't get the opportunity to watch too often in a different league. Now you get to see him on a daily basis and you know what all the Mookie Betts hype is all about. There's really not anything he can't do."

Betts' influence extends to the rare days he isn't playing. He'll sit on the bench watching his teammates and talk hitting.

"Mookie is from that school of just asking questions, inserting information, giving his thoughts, which is always welcome," Roberts said.