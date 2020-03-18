At Sing Sing, a museum going in near inmates

OSSINING — Busting out of Sing Sing has been a dream of inmates since cell doors started clanging shut along the Hudson River in the 1820s. Now there's a plan to usher visitors inside the high walls well known in the past to gangsters, Hollywood stars and prisoners condemned to the electric chair.

A museum just beyond the maximum-security prison's watch towers is being planned with a unique feature: a 300-foot-long corridor connecting to the roofless ruins of the original 19th century cell block inside the walls. Museum-goers would stand at the site of the first cramped cells at this prison "up the river" from New York City and learn about life in the Big House.

"It's so much more than just barbed wire and stone walls," said Sean Pica, who was released from the Sing Sing Correctional Facility in 2002. "For those of us that lived in these prisons to know that time will be captured, the history will be told, is exciting — for the good and for the bad."

Pica is a board member of the not-for-profit group planning to open the Sing Sing Prison Museum in 2025. Visitors will learn about incarceration in America and about a lockup that looms large culturally.