At 32, Tebow still maintains goal of reaching major leagues

“(The Maldives) doesn’t have baseball cages there, but they do have a really sweet tennis court. I was able to get soft-toss against the back of the tennis net,” said Tebow, who sent footage out on social media. “People were like, ‘Dude, just stop.’''

“Our trip was so fast in the Vatican that I was thinking, ‘It would be kind of cool if I ran up the Vatican steps like Rocky,’ but I didn’t,” he said, laughing.

For the second consecutive year, his season ended with an injury in July. In 2018 it was surgery on the hamate bone in his right hand. Last season he attempted to field a ball hit to him with his bare left hand, resulting in eight stitches and the end of another campaign.

“I didn’t even know it. I picked the ball up and was like, ‘Yes, we held the guy at third.’ I glanced at my hand and saw blood going everywhere. That was frustrating. It’s just random, fluke things,” he said.

Tebow hit .163 with four home runs and 19 RBIs in 77 games last year in his first Triple-A action.

While Tebow is eager to improve, infielder Jed Lowrie wants a return to his former All-Star form.