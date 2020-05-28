Athletes wary about virus, testing

Chris Thompson is an NFL running back. He also is the father of a 4-month-old daughter, Kali. Guess which of those facts matters more to him when he ponders eventually returning to work amid a pandemic.

"If I go practice or play and I come back home with the virus ... that's my biggest worry," said Thompson, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars this month after seven seasons with the Washington Redskins.

"We're not robots out there," he said. "People out there are saying, 'Hey, with all that's going on, we need sports back in our lives to get our minds off everything.' That's all good. But you've got to think about this, too: When we start back in training camp, you're putting 90 guys from 90 different places all together ... and it happens a lot that a lot of us get sick."

These are the sorts of thoughts those who play the games that people love to watch, discuss and gamble on are grappling with as lockdowns brought about by the coronavirus outbreak begin to ease and various sports resume competition — NASCAR and UFC, for example — or attempt to figure out how to, such as Major League Baseball, the NBA and NHL.