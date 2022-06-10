 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY CALENDAR

AUBCAL

  • Updated
  • 0

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cayuga Nation denied injunction against Montezuma smoke shop

Cayuga Nation denied injunction against Montezuma smoke shop

A U.S. District Court judge has denied a motion by the operators of a Montezuma smoke shop to dismiss a lawsuit against them filed by the Cayuga Nation. However, the judge also declined to grant the nation a preliminary injunction against the smoke shop, saying the matter must first play out in the nation's civil court.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News